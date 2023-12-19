EBRD Allocates Fund To ASCO To Promote As Part Of Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
allocated a loan of USD 60 million to "Azerbaijan Caspian Sea
Shipping" CJSC (ASCO).
According to Azernews , the decision was made by
the board of directors of the bank.
ASCO will buy two dry cargo vessels with the funds in line with
its international expansion strategy. This project will allow the
state-owned company to strengthen its regional ties as part of the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) and
increase the number of merchant fleet operations outside the
Caspian Sea in international waters.
Within the framework of the loan agreement, ASCO will undertake
to prepare a sustainability-related credit framework to enter the
international "Green Finance Market" in the near future.
Azerbaijan joined the EBRD on September 25, 1992, after the
country regained its independence. Besides, the bank helps
Azerbaijan diversify its economy by supporting the development of
the private sector in non-oil sectors and strengthening the
governance of private and state-owned companies. Further expanding
access to finance for local businesses by encouraging lending by
banks and non-bank financial institutions as well as by helping
develop local currency and capital markets, EBRD also supports the
country in developing its green economy.
