Azerbaijan Tops 5Th On Average Speed Of Stable Broadband Internet Connection

In November this year, Azerbaijan ranked 116th among 181
countries in terms of average speed of fixed broadband Internet
access, with a speed of 33.03 Mbps, Azernews reports.
According to the Speedtest Global Index, Azerbaijan has advanced
by 5 positions in this indicator compared to October.
The first place in fixed broadband speed was taken by Singapore
(263.51 Mbps) and the last place was taken by Cuba (2.11 Mbps).
According to the information, Azerbaijan ranked 58th among 145
countries in terms of mobile internet speed in November, with a
speed of 45.45 Mbps. This is 3 points less than in October.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) took first place in terms of
mobile internet speed (324.92 Mbps), while the last place was taken
by 145th-Cuba (3.90 Mbps).
In addition, in November, the city of Baku ranked 73rd among 169
cities with a speed of 45.56 Mbps, maintaining its place in mobile
internet speed.
Among the cities, the first place in terms of mobile Internet
speed was taken by the city of Dubai with a speed of 386.62 Mbps,
and the last place was taken by Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan,
with a speed of 4.89 Mbps.
Azerbaijan's capital city ranked 137th in terms of fixed
broadband speed with a speed of 35.72 Mbps, which is 4 steps
higher.
And 195 cities competed in the ranking of cities for fixed
broadband. The Chinese capital, Beijing, topped the list with a
speed of 296.32 Mbps. The Cuban capital, Havana, ranked last with a
speed of 1.94 Mbps.
