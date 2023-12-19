Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Road Repairs In Zabrat, Sabunchu, Ramana Settlements - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on
measures on capital repair of roads in the territory of Sabunchu
district of Baku.
For the purpose of capital repair of roads in Zabrat, Sabunchu
and Ramana settlements of Sabunchu district of Baku from the amount
specified in subparagraph 1.31.25 of "Distribution of funds
provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023
for state capital investments (investment expenditures)" approved
by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No.
3720 dated January 23, 2023, the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan
has been allocated 450,000 manat ($264,705).
In accordance with the decree, the Ministry of Finance is
instructed to ensure financing in the amount specified in Part 1 of
this decree, and the Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to solve
issues arising from the decree.
