Azerbaijani People To Turn COP29 Summit Into Platform For Sustainable Peace

By Mazahir Afandiyev

Climate change is a major hazard to biodiversity on the planet, in addition to posing a serious threat to civilization and sustainable development worldwide. Melting glaciers, early plant blossoming, rising air temperatures, droughts, fires, natural disasters, and crises in the economy and society that are made worse by climate change are all obvious signs of global climate change. The substantial amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere in most states with large industrial centres as a result of the alterations brought about by the Fourth Industrial Revolution makes the fight against climate change much more difficult.

It is important to mention that this pressing issue first came up at the end of the past century. One of the most crucial actions in the battle against climate change for resolving such international political issues was to hold an eco-dialogue. With the passage of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1992, governments and nations around the globe gave their approval to the adoption of more aggressive measures going forward. This Convention, which calls for the ongoing exchange of information, concepts, and discussions while considering improvements in political governance and scientific understanding, has made additional obligations possible.

Azerbaijan has always been sensitive to these challenges. The area of environment, which President Ilham Aliyev has taken specific control over in the context of long-term reforms over the last 20 years, involves the country's readiness for new challenges in the context of climate change. The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was ratified by Azerbaijan in 1995. Azerbaijan signed the Paris Agreement (addition to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change) on April 22, 2016, and the Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) ratified it in October of the same year.

Azerbaijan's sustainable development strategy includes both official policies targeted at improving the environmental condition and large-scale work to solve the nation's environmental concerns. 2010 was designated as the "Year of Ecology" in Azerbaijan as a result of the work completed; in 2013, several national and international events were held in our country in conjunction with the Year of Ecology, which was announced throughout the CIS region; additionally, one of the objectives stated in the document "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities of Socio-Economic Development," which was signed on February 2, 2021, was to transform the nation into one with a clean environment and "green growth".

The fact that Azerbaijan has just had another significant success is not coincidental. Consequently, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP29, was scheduled for the next year in Baku, one of the world's most beautiful towns.

Generally speaking, one of the main focuses of Azerbaijan's vast foreign policy has been to promote our nation, its natural resources, its demographic potential, its geopolitical location, and all areas of culture, the arts, and music worldwide.

Thus far, Azerbaijan has successfully organised numerous international conferences and other noteworthy events, proving itself as a dependable partner in the global arena. In addition, Baku is now regarded as one of the greatest locations for the effective hosting of important international events and the welcoming of dignitaries visiting the nation, due to the infrastructural advancements that have been made . "We fully deserve that. As a result of our policy, we have secured very strong positions on a global scale. Respect for Azerbaijan in the international arena is growing by the day, and we have earned this respect with our actions, work, and policies." President Ilham Aliyev stated this at a meeting on December 15, dedicated to COP29, which will take place in our state the following year.

The President's statements have already been validated in real life. Azerbaijan, which signed the "Contract of the Century" in 1994 and is well-known around the globe as a dependable oil and gas nation, is effectively changing its energy strategy into a policy of "green" energy and a "green" economy during the fourth industrial revolution.

Specifically, in the aftermath of the Second Garabagh-Patriotic War, Azerbaijan has taken a leading role in improving global energy security by initiating many major megaprojects aimed at boosting the "green" economy and "green" energy production. From this vantage point, friendly nations are demonstrating a strong desire to strengthen current ties in the area of exporting domestically produced alternative energy in addition to oil and gas.

Our main objective during COP29, which takes place in 2024, is to show the world that Azerbaijan's energy strategy presently prioritises the development of new forms of "green" energy and getting them to global markets. I am confident that in organising this event, along with states and non-governmental organisations, civil society, and international organisations, our youth and volunteers will make the greatest efforts. I believe that they will also display dedication and heroism on this platform, as they have demonstrated during the grandiose and extensive international events held in our country thus far.

Speaking to attendees at the 6th solidarity forum of Azerbaijani volunteers on December 13 in Baku, President Ilham Aliyev said, "It is gratifying that today our volunteers enthusiastically join social initiatives and innovative projects across every corner of the country, aligning with the goals and principles of the state youth policy aimed at the continuous progress of Azerbaijan."







Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament).