Azerbaijani People To Turn COP29 Summit Into Platform For Sustainable Peace

Climate change is a major hazard to biodiversity on the planet,
in addition to posing a serious threat to civilization and
sustainable development worldwide. Melting glaciers, early plant
blossoming, rising air temperatures, droughts, fires, natural
disasters, and crises in the economy and society that are made
worse by climate change are all obvious signs of global climate
change. The substantial amount of carbon dioxide released into the
atmosphere in most states with large industrial centres as a result
of the alterations brought about by the Fourth Industrial
Revolution makes the fight against climate change much more
difficult.
It is important to mention that this pressing issue first came
up at the end of the past century. One of the most crucial actions
in the battle against climate change for resolving such
international political issues was to hold an eco-dialogue. With
the passage of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in
1992, governments and nations around the globe gave their approval
to the adoption of more aggressive measures going forward. This
Convention, which calls for the ongoing exchange of information,
concepts, and discussions while considering improvements in
political governance and scientific understanding, has made
additional obligations possible.
Azerbaijan has always been sensitive to these challenges. The
area of environment, which President Ilham Aliyev has taken
specific control over in the context of long-term reforms over the
last 20 years, involves the country's readiness for new challenges
in the context of climate change. The UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change was ratified by Azerbaijan in 1995. Azerbaijan
signed the Paris Agreement (addition to the UN Framework Convention
on Climate Change) on April 22, 2016, and the Milli Majlis (the
Azerbaijani Parliament) ratified it in October of the same
year.
Azerbaijan's sustainable development strategy includes both
official policies targeted at improving the environmental condition
and large-scale work to solve the nation's environmental concerns.
2010 was designated as the "Year of Ecology" in Azerbaijan as a
result of the work completed; in 2013, several national and
international events were held in our country in conjunction with
the Year of Ecology, which was announced throughout the CIS region;
additionally, one of the objectives stated in the document
"Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities of Socio-Economic
Development," which was signed on February 2, 2021, was to
transform the nation into one with a clean environment and "green
growth".
The fact that Azerbaijan has just had another significant
success is not coincidental. Consequently, the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework
Convention on Climate Change, or COP29, was scheduled for the next
year in Baku, one of the world's most beautiful towns.
Generally speaking, one of the main focuses of Azerbaijan's vast
foreign policy has been to promote our nation, its natural
resources, its demographic potential, its geopolitical location,
and all areas of culture, the arts, and music worldwide.
Thus far, Azerbaijan has successfully organised numerous
international conferences and other noteworthy events, proving
itself as a dependable partner in the global arena. In addition,
Baku is now regarded as one of the greatest locations for the
effective hosting of important international events and the
welcoming of dignitaries visiting the nation, due to the
infrastructural advancements that have been made . "We fully
deserve that. As a result of our policy, we have secured very
strong positions on a global scale. Respect for Azerbaijan in the
international arena is growing by the day, and we have earned this
respect with our actions, work, and policies." President
Ilham Aliyev stated this at a meeting on December 15, dedicated to
COP29, which will take place in our state the following year.
The President's statements have already been validated in real
life. Azerbaijan, which signed the "Contract of the Century" in
1994 and is well-known around the globe as a dependable oil and gas
nation, is effectively changing its energy strategy into a policy
of "green" energy and a "green" economy during the fourth
industrial revolution.
Specifically, in the aftermath of the Second Garabagh-Patriotic
War, Azerbaijan has taken a leading role in improving global energy
security by initiating many major megaprojects aimed at boosting
the "green" economy and "green" energy production. From this
vantage point, friendly nations are demonstrating a strong desire
to strengthen current ties in the area of exporting domestically
produced alternative energy in addition to oil and gas.
Our main objective during COP29, which takes place in 2024, is
to show the world that Azerbaijan's energy strategy presently
prioritises the development of new forms of "green" energy and
getting them to global markets. I am confident that in organising
this event, along with states and non-governmental organisations,
civil society, and international organisations, our youth and
volunteers will make the greatest efforts. I believe that they will
also display dedication and heroism on this platform, as they have
demonstrated during the grandiose and extensive international
events held in our country thus far.
Speaking to attendees at the 6th solidarity forum of Azerbaijani
volunteers on December 13 in Baku, President Ilham Aliyev said, "It is gratifying that today our volunteers
enthusiastically join social initiatives and innovative projects
across every corner of the country, aligning with the goals and
principles of the state youth policy aimed at the continuous
progress of Azerbaijan."
Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the
Azerbaijani Parliament).
