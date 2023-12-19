SEAM Group Recognized For Innovation In Skills & Workforce Development At MEETA Asset Management Awards

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SEAM Group, a global energized asset performance leader, strikes twice. The company's reliability consulting team received the MEETA Asset Management Award for their dedication to skills and workforce development. Additionally, their innovative Digital Lockout/Tagout solution, powered by ViewPoint, clinched the Best Safety Solution award at the International Maintenance Conference.

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / SEAM Group, a global leader in energised asset performance, proudly announces its recent recognition at the MEETA Asset Management Awards 2023, hosted by Engineers Ireland. At the prestigious awards ceremony on Nov. 23 in Dublin, SEAM Group earned the top honour in the Skills & Workforce Development category.



Sales Manager - EMEA Gareth Boyd (middle) Receives MEETA Award on Behalf of SEAM Group

The theme of this year's ceremony, "Assuring Reliability...Maintaining Assurance," celebrated outstanding contributions and achievements in asset management. The award recognised a Reliability Coaching Program developed by SEAM Group for a global pharmaceutical client to improve the planning and scheduling of reliability and maintenance activities.

"We are incredibly proud of this achievement, which is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team," said Gareth Boyd, Sales Manager - EMEA, for SEAM Group. "We are committed to providing our clients the training and support they need to achieve their operational excellence goals, and this long-term partnership will support and benefit the client for many years to come."

"Our reliability coaching program confirms our focus on fostering workforce development while ensuring a safer, more reliable workplace for all," said Colin Duncan, Chief Executive Officer for SEAM Group. "Winning this award is an incredible achievement for our team members, who work tirelessly to support our amazing clients."

SEAM Group's reliability coaching model can be tailored and adapted to suit companies in any industry, focusing on developing essential workforce skills and understanding for long-term asset optimisation.

The MEETA Award comes on the heels of SEAM Group's recent "Best Safety Solution " recognition, which was celebrated at the 37th International Maintenance Conference in December. SEAM Group received the award for its groundbreaking Digital LOTO solution powered by its technology platform ViewPoint.

SEAM Group is a global leader in energized asset performance focused on delivering safety, reliability, and maintenance solutions to some of the world's largest companies. Inspecting more than one million assets annually, SEAM Group offers a proven platform combining strategic advisory, custom training, advanced technology, and actionable data management to position customers for success. Visit for company developments.

