Lazy AI Unveils Game-Changing 'Lazy Templates' For Faster & Easier Development

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Lazy AI, a revolutionary software tool that helps developers to create AI apps using just natural language, introduces a game-changing concept of Lazy templates . This innovative feature propels Lazy to new heights, simplifying automation further by offering pre-designed templates for a wide range of application development tasks, incl. webhook testing , integrations , reporting and more. Today, Lazy AI proudly announces the launch of its first 50 templates, spanning diverse categories and technologies to cater to the unique needs of users.





Lazy templates provide users with a library of pre-configured workflows for common developer tasks. They encapsulate best practices, allowing users to jumpstart their application development journey without the need for writing code from scratch but adding functionality with the natural language instead.

The first 50 templates include the following categories:



Administrative

Analytics

Bots

Collaboration

Customer Support

Data Enrichment

Dev Tools

eCommerce

Finance

Human Resources

Integrations

Marketing

Productivity Sales & CRM

Templates support more than 200+ IT technologies and environments incl. Stripe, WebFlow, Discord, Slack, BigQuery, SalesForce, QuickBooks, Jira and others.

Lazy templates work seamlessly:

1. Browse and Select: Users can explore the template library and choose a template that aligns with their specific needs.

2. Customize if Desired: While Lazy templates are ready to use out of the box, users have the flexibility to customize them to suit their unique requirements with the usage of natural language without any developer effort .

3. Activate and Achieve Your Goal: With a few clicks, users can activate the template, letting Lazy AI handle the rest, from start to finish.

"Lazy templates have been a game-changer for our team. We were able to implement a fully automated project management workflow in minutes, saving us hours of manual work every week." - [Satisfied User, DataMilk]

