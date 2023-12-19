Japan, US, S. Korea Launch Real-Time Missile Data Sharing System

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Japan, the US and South Korea announced on Tuesday that they have fully activated a mechanism to share real-time North Korean missile warning data, and jointly established a multi-year trilateral exercise plan, the three countries' defense chiefs said in a joint statement.

"The three countries established this mechanism to improve their ability to ensure the safety of their peoples by trilaterally detecting and assessing missiles launched by the DPRK (North Korea) in real-time," Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said, according to the document.

The announcement came after North Korea fired a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea on Monday.

In addition, the three countries have established a multi-year trilateral exercise plan, which will begin in early 2024.

"The three countries have made significant progress on improving the quality and quantity of their exercises over the past year, and this plan will regularize trilateral exercises and execute them more systematically and efficiently moving forward," the ministers said.

"Following the historic 2023 Camp David Summit and the 2022 Phnom Penh Summit, today's milestones will further advance a new era of trilateral security cooperation," the statement said.

They also affirmed that the three countries would continue to build upon their cooperation to respond to regional challenges and ensure peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, in the Indo-Pacific, and beyond. (end)

mk













MENAFN19122023000071011013ID1107624550