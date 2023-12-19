Regional English-Language Press Gives Prominence For Late Amir's Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The English-language printed press in Kuwait and other Gulf countries has highlighted the demise and funeral of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The newspapers have published long reports about the late Amir's life, the main events he had experienced and the visible marks he left behind for promoting Kuwait and its people, as well as his contributions for serving Arab and Islamic causes.

The newspapers' pages were dominated with reports eulogizing Sheikh Nawaf and photos of his funeral and burial, in addition to diverse editorials, and reactions by local and foreign leaders, sharing Kuwait's grief and distress. (end)

