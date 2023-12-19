Arab Officials Mourn Demise Of Late Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Several Arab officials, while attend functions at Kuwaiti diplomatic missions abroad, expressed on Tuesday their sorrow over the death of the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

At the Kuwaiti embassy in the Republic of Austria, visiting Saudi Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi offered his condolences on the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the late Amir of the State of Kuwait.

Al-Qasabi met with Ambassador to Austria Talal Suleiman Al-Fassam in the presence of the Saudi ambassador, Dr. Abdullah Bin Khalid Tola.

He offered sincere condolences to the Al-Sabah family and to the Kuwaiti people on the death of Sheikh Nawaf, who passed away after a career full of achievement and giving.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Russia Rashid Al-Adwani expressed on Tuesday his condolences on the death of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He pointed out that Sheikh Nawaf also worked to consolidate the foreign political approach of Kuwait, which is based on peace, humanitarian work, and continuing to provide assistance to people and countries in need.

From Muscat, two Omani ministers offered condolences on the death of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the headquarters of the Kuwaiti Embassy in the Sultanate of Oman.

The Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Dr. Abdullah Al-Saidi and the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment Promotion, Qais Al-Yousef, expressed in a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) their deep sorrow over this great loss. (pickup previous)

nfa













MENAFN19122023000071011013ID1107624547