Armenian Pres. Offers Condolences On Late Amir's Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan expressed on Tuesday his deepest condolences to the Kuwaiti leadership and people over the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who passed away last Saturday.
A statement by the Kuwaiti embassy in Yerevan, obtained by KUNA, said that the condolences came during a reception by Kuwaiti Ambassador Nawaf Al-Enizi of President Khachaturayn.
The statement indicated that the President commended relations between Armenia and Kuwait, wishing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people more progress and development. (end) oas
