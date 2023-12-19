(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market: Analysis By Product, By Process, By End User, By Region Size and Trends and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to

The global ultrasound probe disinfection market value stood at US$486.32 million in 2022, and is expected to reach US$1037.48 million by 2028.

Market Segmentation Analysis:



By Product: Instruments is the largest segment of global ultrasound probe disinfection market, owing to the relatively high cost of these instruments enhancing the revenue of this segment, ongoing technological advancements with increasing integration of AI and robotics, and added benefits provided by these instruments in terms of higher efficiency, reduced time & effort required by healthcare professionals to manually clean and disinfect probes. Consumables is the fastest growing segment of global ultrasound probe disinfection market as a result of their increased convenience & minimal setup preparation requirement, increasing emphasis on infection control in healthcare settings, minimal medical staff training requirement for using consumables, cost-effective solution for preventing contamination with no high upfront cost, and high compatibility of these products with a wide range of ultrasound probe models and sizes.

By Process : High-level disinfectants is the fastest growing segment of global ultrasound probe disinfection market owing to increased sanitation awareness, rising demand for more advanced disinfection processes with emergence of potentially lethal diseases in recent years, and increasing cases of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). Intermediate/ low level disinfectants is the largest segment of global ultrasound probe disinfection market as a result of rising demand for point-of-care ultrasound, increasing number of pregnancies, growing incidence of bacterial infections, increasing government initiatives to promote the use of disinfection solutions and rising number of research & development activities and product launches by companies in the market.

By End User:

Hospitals and clinics is both the largest and the fastest growing segment of global ultrasound probe disinfection market, driven by higher patient volume & frequency of ultrasound examinations, growing requirement for the high level disinfection of semi critical and critical ultrasound probes, rising number of diagnostic imaging and in-vitro fertilization procedures performed, and growing awareness among healthcare providers and patients about the importance of infection prevention and control. By Region : North America ultrasound probe disinfection market is the largest region of global ultrasound probe disinfection market, owing to strict government reforms to reduce the hospital acquired infection, rising use of high-level disinfectants, large volume of ultrasound imaging treatments conducted in the region, presence of significant number of market players in the area including CIVCO Medical Solutions, Advanced Sterilization Products, Inc., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., etc., and rise in transvaginal, transrectal, abdominal, and intraoperative ultrasound procedures, as well as transoesophageal echocardiography, and ultrasound-guided interventional procedures (biopsies, venous access). The report also provides insights into the US ultrasound probe disinfection market based on the product, namely, instruments, consumables, and services.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers



Aging Population

Rising Birth Rates and Number of Pregnancies

Rising FDA Approvals

Increasing Incidence of Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs) Rising Number of Ultrasound Imaging Procedures

Challenges



High Cost Of Automated Probe Reprocessors

Strict Regulatory Approval Requirements Changing International Regulations And Guidelines

Market Trends



Increasing Use of Automation and Robotics

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Growing Popularity Of Ultraviolet Light High Level Disinfection Devices Rising Number Of In-Vitro Fertilization Procedures

The key players of the ultrasound probe disinfection market are:



Nanosonics

Roper Technologies

STERIS

Ecolab

Fortive Corporation

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Tristel Plc

Schulke & Mayr

CS Medical

Germitec Parker Laboratories

