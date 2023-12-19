               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


12/19/2023 5:18:20 AM

Auction date 2023-12-19
Loan 3113
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0009548704
Maturity 2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln 895
Volume sold, SEK mln 200
Number of bids 13
Number of accepted bids 5
Average yield 0.779 %
Lowest yield 0.760 %
Highest accepted yield 0.789 %
% accepted at highest yield 55.00



