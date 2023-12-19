Cancer Vaccines Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2029] | With CAGR Of 14.7%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A survey by Fortune Business Insights projects that the global cancer vaccines market would grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%, with a predicted value of USD 19.12 billion by 2029. Pune, India, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The size of the global cancer vaccines market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 14.7% throughout the forecast period, from USD 7.32 billion in 2022 to USD 19.12 billion in 2029. Increasing cancer cases and strong investments in prophylactic and preventive vaccines may propel market progress. Fortune Business InsightsTM cites this information in its research report, titled“Cancer Vaccines Market, 2022-2029”.

Key Industry Development Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC. entered into a partnership with Grant Hill to launch its novel initiative to empower individuals to make effective decisions to tackle prostate cancer. Merck & Co., Inc. declared to build a new manufacturing facility to increase its production of TICE Bacillus Calmette–Guérin, tripling its current manufacturing capacity.

Request a free sample PDF:

Key Takeaways

In low- and middle-income nations, hepatitis and the human papillomavirus (HPV) account for around 30.0% of cancer cases.

Clinical-stage biotech startup PDC line Pharma has completed its series B2 fundraising round, raising a total of USD 20.3 million from Korean and Belgian investors for the development of cancer vaccines.

UKRI announced a USD 181.9 million investment in May 2020, increasing its total commitment to VMIC to USD 233.3 million. The National Cancer Institute's (NCI) 2020 cancer trends progress report states that 54.5% of American teenagers between the ages of 13 and 15 received two or three doses of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), GSK plc (U.K.), Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC. (U.S.), Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Biomed Lublin S.A. (Poland), Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Center of Molecular Immunology (Cuba), Organon Teknika Corp., LLC (U.S.), Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co., Ltd. (China)

Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 14.7% 2029 Value Projection USD 19.12 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 7.32 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 136





Browse Complete Report Details:





Drivers and Restraints

Rising Collaborations Among Major Players to Foster Market Progress

Cancer vaccines cure several cancers and are likely to gain significant demand due to the increasing prevalence of cancer cases. Increasing collaborations among key players may substantially boost vaccine adoption during the forecast period. For example, UbiVac, Inc. declared a collaboration alongside Bristol Myers Squibb in June 2020 to evaluate preliminary efficacy, tolerability, and safety among patients. Furthermore, increasing pollution, sedentary lifestyles, and alcohol consumption may enhance cancer vaccine demand. Moreover, the rising prevalence of cervical cancer cases among women may drive the cancer vaccine market growth.

However, personalized medicine advances will likely limit the industry's growth.





Segments

Preventive Segment to Dominate Backed by Increasing Initiatives of Mass Immunization by Government Agencies

By type, the market is segmented into preventive and therapeutic. The preventive segment is expected to dominate due to rising initiatives of mass immunization by government agencies.

Cervical Cancer Segment to Lead Attributable to Increasing Number of Cervical Cancer Cases in Women

As per indication, the market is segregated into cervical cancer, bladder cancer, prostate cancer, and lung cancer. The cervical cancer segment is expected to dominate due to the rising number of cervical cases among women.

Hospitals Segment to Lead Due to Rising Outpatient Visits and Easy Availability of Vaccines in Hospitals

Based on the distributional channel, the market is classified into hospitals, government suppliers, and others. The hospital segment is expected to lead due to rising outpatient visits and easy availability of vaccines in hospitals.

Regionally, the market is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.





Buy Now - Cancer Vaccines Market Research Report:





By Type



Preventive Therapeutic

By Indication



Cervical Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Prostate Cancer Lung Cancer

By Distribution Channel



Hospitals

Government Suppliers Others

By Region



North America (By Type, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Country)

Europe (By Type, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Country/Sub-Region)

Asia Pacific (By Type, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Country/Sub-Region) Rest of the World (By Type, By Indication, By Distribution Channel)





Regional Insights

Presence of Technologically Developed Healthcare Infrastructure to Foster Market Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 2.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global cancer vaccines market share in the coming years. The presence of several technologically developed healthcare facilities is likely to facilitate industry growth. Furthermore, rising cancer cases globally are expected to enhance product demand.

In Europe, rising cancer vaccines research and development investments are expected to foster the industry's progress. Furthermore, rapidly increasing cancer disorders are expected to enhance the adoption of cancer vaccines.

In Asia Pacific, increasing government activities to prevent cancer disorders is expected to enhance the demand for the product. Moreover, the increasing adoption of cancer therapeutics is expected to enhance the region's cancer vaccine industry's progress.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Announce Novel Products to Boost their Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market announce new products to boost their brand image. For example, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC. announced its manufacturing and CMC alliance to transform iSPC cellular technology in November 2021. This strategy may enable the company to improve its brand image and increase sales. Further, companies deploy research and development, mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and innovations to boost their market position.





FAQs

How big is the Cancer Vaccines Market?

The Cancer Vaccines market is projected to grow from USD 7.32 billion in 2022 to USD 19.12 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

How fast is the Cancer Vaccines Market growing?

The Cancer Vaccines Market will exhibit a CAGR of 14.7 % during the forecast period, 2022-2029





Related Links:

Vaccines Market Size, Share | Global Industry Trends and Industry Analysis

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Global Industry Trends and Industry Analysis

Cervical Cancer Screening Market Share | Global Industry Trends and Industry Analysis

Recombinant Vaccines Market Size and Industry Analysis





About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: ...

Attachment

Cancer Vaccines Market