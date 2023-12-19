Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH) Imaging Systems Market To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization Imaging Systems Market Size and Forecasts 2020-2030, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product, Application, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH) imaging systems is a technology integral to modern genetic research and diagnostics. A comprehensive analysis reveals that the global FISH imaging systems market size, which stood at US$ 1,084.0 million in 2022, is projected to reach US$ 1,901.4 million by 2030. The report sheds light on the dynamics affecting the market, demonstrating a sustained compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The expansion of the market can be attributed to increased efforts in research and development within in-vitro diagnostics, coinciding with a notable rise in the prevalence of target disorders. Notwithstanding these advancements, the report identifies the high cost of FISH imaging systems and associated procedures as a pivotal factor constraining market progression.

Market Opportunities Underpinning FISH Imaging Systems Growth

Forward-thinking collaborations and technological innovations are shaping the future of FISH imaging systems, extending their reach beyond the realms of cancer diagnostics. Spearheading these advancements are pioneers in the industry who are redefining the capabilities of FISH imaging systems through integration with state-of-the-art optics, a broader spectrum of fluorophores, and advanced automation, paving the way for sophisticated and efficient genetic analysis.

Nevertheless, the functionality of FISH imaging goes beyond diagnostics, providing transformative solutions for genetics research. For example, recent collaborations in the industry have streamlined the process of detecting circulating tumor cells (CTCs), enhancing the detection and analysis capabilities in cancer research.

Market Segmentation Insights

The report delineates the market into various segments, including product, application, end user, and geography. Notably:



The consumables sector, which encompasses an array of hybridization buffers, probes, and detection kits, leads the market share, with expectations of continued growth.



Cancer diagnosis applications of FISH imaging maintain the largest market segment due to the critical role FISH technology plays in detecting genetic abnormalities and anomalies.

Diagnostic laboratories, as the primary end users, dominate the market segment, leveraging FISH technology in the pursuit of advanced diagnostic capabilities for chronic diseases.

Geographically, North America emerges as the epicenter for the FISH imaging systems market, owing much to the increased demand for advanced diagnostics and the high incidence rate of genetic disorders and cancer in the region. The report further underlines the US's leadership role in the market, with projections of dominating the sector through 2030.

Key Drivers and Challenges

In addition to elucidating growth opportunities, the study elucidates critical challenges, such as the relatively steep cost of FISH imaging in cancer diagnostics compared to alternative methods. The financial considerations surrounding equipment, reagents, and specialized personnel continue to moderate the adoption rates of FISH imaging analyses.

Ultimately, the publication's findings and strategic recommendations are designed to provide industry stakeholders with a clear understanding of the prevailing trends and the necessary insights to navigate the evolving landscape of the FISH imaging systems market. This detailed analysis serves as a pivotal resource for discerning the growth potential and intrinsic challenges facing this vital sector, thereby aiding in informed decision-making and fostering long-term strategic planning in the fluorescence in-situ hybridization imaging systems domain.

