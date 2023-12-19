Infectious Disease Point-Of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030]

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Market size is projected to reach USD 12.46 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of -2.8%. Pune, India, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infectious disease point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market size is anticipated to decline from USD 15.21 billion in 2023 to USD 12.46 billion by 2030 , exhibiting a CAGR of -2.8% over the estimated period. Furthermore, in 2022, the market was estimated to be worth USD 15.81 billion. The global infectious disease point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market has grown significantly due to the growing adoption of advanced technologies to improve the diagnosis. Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its research report, titled“Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Market, 2023-2030”.

Key Industry Development: January 2023 - Cipla Inc. launched a point-of-care testing device, Cippoint. The device is CE IVD-approved and helps diagnose non-communicable and infectious diseases.

Key Takeaways:

Time is of the essence in controlling infectious diseases. POC tests deliver on-site results in minutes, enabling rapid diagnosis and faster treatment.

This market caters to both developed and developing regions, with a growing demand for affordable and accessible diagnostic solutions.

HIV and COVID-19 tests still lead the way, but the market is diversifying to include tests for other major infectious diseases like malaria, dengue, and hepatitis.

Molecular and immunological assays drive innovation, offering accurate and sensitive detection even in resource-limited settings.

Integration with digital platforms like telemedicine can improve reach, data analysis, and patient management. The future lies in POC tests that diagnose, predict outbreaks, and inform public health interventions.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: Major players in the infectious disease point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (Illinois, U.S), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S), BD (Franklin Lakes, U.S), bioMérieux SA (France), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S), Cepheid (U.S), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Quidel Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S).

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR -2.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 12.46 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 15.21 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 180





Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Disease to Impel Industry Growth

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as influenza, RSV, and HIV is propelling the demand for diagnostic products. This is set to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

However, the lack of structured training and education for professionals involved in POC testing could hinder the industry growth.

Infectious Disease POC Diagnostics Market Drivers:



COVID-19 highlighted the need for rapid and accessible testing. Other prevalent diseases like HIV, Influenza, and antibiotic-resistant infections also drive demand.

POC tests enable quick results, leading to faster treatment initiation and improved disease control.

POC offers testing in resource-limited settings and at the patient's bedside, reducing reliance on centralized labs. Innovations in biosensors, microfluidics, and molecular diagnostics have miniaturized and simplified tests, making them more user-friendly.

Recent Trends:



Tests detect multiple pathogens simultaneously, improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

Growing adoption of self-administered tests for diseases like HIV and COVID-19 empowers patients and improves early detection.

POC results can be shared with healthcare providers remotely, enhancing patient management and access to care. Development of low-cost POC tests suitable for low- and middle-income countries.





Segmentation:

By Technique



Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA)

Agglutination Test

Flow-through test/Immunoconcentration Assay

Molecular Diagnostics Others

By Disease



HIV

Hepatitis B Virus

Pneumonia/Streptococcus Associated Infections

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Influenza

Clostridium Difficile Infections (CDI)

Hepatitis C Virus

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

Tuberculosis (TB)

COVID-19 Others

By End-User



Hospital Bedside

Physician's Office Lab

Urgent Care & Retail Clinics

Home & Self-testing

Nursing Home Others





Clostridium Difficile Infections Segment Led With Soaring Demand for Infectious Disease POCT Kits

In terms of disease, the market for infectious disease point-of-care (POC) diagnostics is divided into pneumonia/streptococcus-associated infections, clostridium difficile infections (CDI), respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, MRSA, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, tuberculosis, HIV, and others. The clostridium difficile infections (CDI) segment dominated due to the rising demand for infectious disease POCT kits.

Lateral Flow Immunoassay Segment Dominated Owing to Availability of Test Kits in Decentralized Settings

Based on technique, the market for infectious disease point-of-care (POC) diagnostics is segmented as agglutination test, flow-through/Immuno-concentration assay, molecular diagnostics, and lateral flow immunoassay. The lateral flow immunoassay segment led in 2022 due to the availability of test kits in decentralized settings.

Hospital Bedside Segment to Lead due to Prolonged Hospitalization of Patients

Based on end-user, the market for infectious disease point-of-care (POC) diagnostics is fragmented into physician's office labs, urgent care & retail clinics, home & self-testing, nursing homes, hospital bedside, and others. The hospital bedside segment is expected to dominate over the forecast period. This is due to the prolonged hospitalization of patients dealing with infectious diseases.





Regional Insights:

North America Emerged as a Key Region Owing to Growing Adoption of Advanced POC Diagnostics Technologies

The infectious disease point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market share in North America is held a major share in the market. The region has witnessed a rise in the adoption of advanced POC diagnostics technologies in order to detect various infectious diseases, contributing to market growth.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow substantially over the analysis period. This is due to the higher adoption of POC diagnostics kits and increased penetration of market players.





Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Undertake Strategic Steps to Fortify their Market Presence

Key industry players are focusing on adopting strategic deals to strengthen their positions in the marketplace. The market is semi-consolidated owing to their strong product portfolios and strong distribution network.





FAQ's

How Big Is The Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Market?

The Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Market size is calculated at USD 15.21 billion in 2023.

How Fast Is the Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Market Growing?

The Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Market will exhibit a CAGR of -2.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.





