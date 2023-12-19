(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "dPCR and qPCR Market Size and Forecasts 2020 - 2030, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis By Treatment, Product, Application, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the global dPCR and qPCR market projects a significant growth trajectory, with an esteemed value set to nearly double from $8.976 billion in 2022 to an anticipated $18.230 billion by 2030. Accounting for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, this growth underscores the critical role that digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR) technologies play in modern diagnostic and research applications.



Market Growth Drivers and Technological Progress



The expansion of the dPCR and qPCR market is underpinned by the increasing incidence of genetic disorders and infectious diseases worldwide. With strategic investments into gene synthesis and significant advances in PCR technologies, the market is poised to address the growing demand for efficient diagnostic solutions.

Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) technologies have been pivotal in enhancing precision and reliable quantification of DNA molecules. This trend is expected to continue influencing the dPCR and qPCR landscape, particularly drawing attention to its application across diagnosis and research endeavors.

Application Insights into dPCR and qPCR Technologies



Applications of dPCR and qPCR span across diverse fields, with clinical applications taking precedence in terms of market share and projected growth. The integration of these PCR techniques in disease diagnosis for illnesses such as diabetes, infectious diseases, and cancer is transforming the diagnostic landscape.



Clinical Use: Real-time PCR technologies RIDA GENE kits are setting a benchmark for diagnostics pertaining to gastrointestinal infections, hospital-acquired infections, respiratory issues, and more.



Cancer Diagnostics: The precise detection capabilities of dPCR make it a preferred choice for identifying tumor markers in cell-free DNA samples.

Technological Advancements: Continual innovation has introduced various molecular markers that aid in disease diagnosis and treatment, notably in the field of oncology.

End User Perspective



An in-depth segmentation reveals that hospitals and diagnostic centers constitute the dominant market share and predict the most robust CAGR for the forecast period. Thanks to their pivotal role in rendering advanced treatment and diagnostic services, the reliance on dPCR and qPCR technologies is exceptionally high in these facilities.

The compounding need for precise, rapid, and sensitive diagnostic tools, paired with the increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare infrastructure, is energizing the dPCR and qPCR market landscape.

The Ongoing Expansion and Future Prospects



Market analysis points towards sustained growth, with dPCR and qPCR technologies cementing their status as indispensable tools in the healthcare and research sectors globally. The continual introduction of cutting-edge devices and the high throughput of PCR variants from industry leaders further stimulate this vibrant market, ultimately advocating for a future steeped in innovation and scientific rigor.

Such progressive findings and insights into the evolving dynamics of the dPCR and qPCR market are expected to benefit various stakeholders, including healthcare professionals, researchers, and policy-makers in their respective endeavours to foster a transformative impact on healthcare diagnostics and disease management strategies.

