We Founder Circle’S GIFT City Fund Raises $10 Mn, Plans To Raise $50 Mn

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Early-stage startup investment platform We Founder Circle on Tuesday said its GIFT City Fund has raised $10 million and onboarded 250+ investors, with plans to raise $50 million.
GIFT City Fund aims to close up to 10+ deals by the end of the current fiscal year.
The fundraise size for the GIFT City Fund includes a corpus of $30 million with an additional green shoe option of $30 million.
“We aim to complete onboarding of at least 300+ investors with a signed contribution of $15 million+ by March 2024,” said Gaurav VK Singhvi, Co-founder, We Founder Circle.
“In a relatively short span, we have forged partnerships with leading incubators, accelerators, and other startup funds,” he added.
WFC Global Angels Fund has so far invested in six startups across various sectors, including Artificial Intelligence, Space Technology Software, Gamification, Healthcare and others.
