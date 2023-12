Intelligent Evacuation System Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | With CAGR Of 12.1%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the Intelligent Evacuation System Market size is projected to reach USD 34.24 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030 Pune, India, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Intelligent Evacuation System Market size was valued at USD 13.88 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 34.24 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market Forecast, 2024-2030."

Notable Industry Development: January 2022 - ABB Group's automatic control lighting system of electrification division profits Sweden's Kattegatt High School, Halmstad to convert the building into smart, energy-proficient, secure, and comfortable.

Key Takeaways

Intelligent Evacuation System Market size in North America was USD 4.46 billion in 2022

Increasing Adoption of Innovative Technologies to Boost Growth

Growing Prominence of Safety and Security Regulations for Evacuation Process by Various Governments to Propel Industry Expansion

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: “Companies leading the global Intelligent Evacuation System Market are HOCHIKI Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch S.A. (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), ABB (Switzerland), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Eaton (Ireland), Legrand (France), TOA Corporation (Japan), Norden Communication UK Ltd (U.K.)”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 12.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 34.24 billion Base Year 2022 Intelligent Evacuation System Market Size in 2022 USD 13.88 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 132 Segments Covered Type, End-user and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Adoption of Innovative Technologies to Streamline Smart Evacuation Procedures

Hardware and software components are integrated during the construction of intelligent evacuation systems. To rapidly and safely evacuate people from residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, sophisticated evacuation systems must be installed. In addition to digitization, using cutting-edge technologies such as AI, ML, VR, and other similar ones in the system plays a crucial part in evacuation procedures by detecting smoke, fire, and dangerous chemicals in the structure. This is set to spur the intelligent evacuation system market growth.





Segmentation

By Infrastructure



Solution



Location Analytics



Security Management



Real-Time Streaming Analytics



Remote Monitoring System



Data Management Solutions

Reporting and Analytics

Services



Professional Managed

By Application



Smart Building

Smart Healthcare

Smart Energy

Smart Transportation

Public Safety

Smart Infrastructure Others (Environmental Monitoring, smart governance, etc.)

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Hold Largest Share Backed by Surging Demand for System Deployment

North America held the largest intelligent evacuation system market share throughout the predicted period. The rising demand for intelligent evacuation systems is continually being driven by the increasing demand from various business verticals in North America.

In comparison to other developed regions, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the greatest rate forecast period of 2023-2030.

The main element fueling the market's expansion is Europe's rapidly expanding megaproject construction activity. However, large investments in the building industry for implementing the most recent technologies may expand the potential of regional players.





Competitive Landscape:

Important Business-related Announcements by Key Players to Influence Market Dynamics

Prominent players in the market are constantly opting for effective strategies to promote their products and establish their positions in the market. One such strategy is to launch new products by partnering up with other companies to extend their reach to end-users.





FAQs

How big is the Intelligent Evacuation System Market?

The Intelligent Evacuation System Market size was USD 13.88 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 34.24 billion by 2030.

How fast is the Intelligent Evacuation System Market growing?

The Intelligent Evacuation System Market will exhibit a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





