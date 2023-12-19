DATE KSA Highlights Innovation In Diverse Industries

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

The recent DATE Fintech & AI Show focused on a single mission of propelling transformative solutions across every industry, the future of tech unfolded, with groundbreaking applications set to disrupt and redefine countless sectors.\r

The event offered a dynamic platform that fueled thought-provoking discussions through captivating keynote speeches and chats, fostering business growth opportunities in key sectors crucial to Saudi Arabia's economic future to global leaders in fintech and AI, industry titans, C-level executives, businesses and investors as well as government officials and IT partners and over 2000 C-suite attendees.\r

Featuring an impressive line-up of speakers and panelists, the event signaled a major change in how transformational technologies are used. Discussions included leveraging AI surges to empower the future of the kingdom, Generative AI for Digital Twins, Regulators as Catalysts for Innovation, Amplifying the fight against Financial Crime, and more.\r

Yousef Khalili, Chief Commercial Officer at Tonomus (NEOM), and Mary Pedler, Founder of Input PR, had a discussion on \"Cognitive Cities: Science Fiction or Tomorrow\u2019s Future?\" and provided insightful information on how to effectively incorporate technology into day-to-day life.\r

\"Empowerment Personified: Fintech's Impact on Women-led Enterprises\" was a crucial event on the DATE Fintech Stage. The panelists offered perceptive viewpoints on women's advancements in the tech industry while promoting gender inclusion. The discussions also included tactics for promoting diversity and empowerment in the innovation environment.\r

Partner and VP of Global Partnerships at CoinW, Sonia Shaw, described the event as: \"DATE KSA showcased innovation, boosting exhibitor visibility and fostering valuable industry connections.\"\r

Group CEO of Trescon Naveen Bharadwaj said,\"DATE Fintech Show and DATE AI Show in Riyadh have been nothing short of extraordinary. The proactive involvement and cooperation among business executives, technology trailblazers, and legislators has created opportunities to rethink the future of financial services and AI in KSA,\".\r

Nevertheless, DATE Fintech Show in Riyadh hosted the third regional Fintech World Cup finals, by Dubai Fintech Summit in association with Trescon, where eleven fintech start-ups fought for the opportunity to present at the grand finale and win funding worth up to $1 million.\r

The MENA-based migrant fintech company Monak E-Services became victorious from this competition, where their unique focus on delivering vital life services and financial inclusion to Middle Eastern labourers via a cooperative network represents a significant breakthrough in the field of creative fintech solutions.\r

Head of AI at Riyad Bank Adil Belahouri shared his experience at the DATE AI Show, saying: \"Excited to join distinguished speakers, discussing AI's transformative impact on the Business Landscape.\"\r

In his remarks on generative AI, Wael Salloum, vice president of data and artificial intelligence at Careem, said, \"Its accessibility, productivity improvements, and equalizing influence parallel the historic role of the internet in shaping a future of increased economic opportunities and growth.\"\r

DATE KSA may be over, but the momentum is just beginning. \u00a0From Riyadh's heart, a wave of tech-driven collaboration washes over KSA, promising redefined financial services, seamless AI integration, and KSA's rise as a global innovation beacon.

