GOGOLIVE Expands To Europe And America In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Korea-based event production and promotion company GOGOLIVE (GGL Events) is expanding to Europe and America in 2024.

GOGOLIVE is one of the largest concert promoters in Asia, booking and promoting concerts in arenas, festivals, theaters, casinos, and clubs across the continent.

Every year, GOGOLIVE produces large-scale music, food, and wine events. From in-house creative, marketing, sponsorship, ticketing, production teams, etc.

The South Korean company is bringing its already-existent and new events to multiple countries in the West, including but not limited to the USA, Brazil, Canada, the UK, and others.

The company also plans to launch its own online ticketing sales platform called GogoTickets by the end of 2024.

"It has always been our goal for GGL to be a global company and to produce events all around the world," says GOGOLIVE's co-founder, Harry Klein.

The company is going to be partnering with local companies and setting up offices in each country.

The company is expected to have 25 major events across the world on its yearly calendar for 2024.

“We are excited about debuting in the West. It's a dream come true for us," says Klein.

