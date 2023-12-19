Domordot Chocolates, In A Delectable Expansion Of Its Global Reach, Will Now Deliver In 178 Countries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An Untold story

Brand logo

Delicious varieties

Domordot chocolate factory will deliver it's products in 178 countries

- Rinu Sarangadharan, Co- FounderNAGPUR, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Domordot Chocolates , the acclaimed India-based chocolatier, announced its commitment to deliver chocolates in 178 countries worldwide.Domordot said the decision to expand delivery services to 178 countries is a testament to it's vision to share its delectable creations with chocolate lovers around the globe. Now, customers from diverse corners of the world can experience the rich flavors, impeccable textures, and unparalleled quality that define Domordot Chocolates."We are thrilled to bring the taste of Domordot Chocolates to enthusiasts worldwide. Our journey began with a dream to create chocolates that captivate the senses, and now we are excited to share this dream with people in 178 countries," says Nisha Garg, Co-founder of Domordot.With this global expansion, Domordot aims to celebrate the universal language of chocolate, transcending borders and cultures. The brand's commitment to using the finest, perfectly fermented cocoa from their farms in Idukki, Kerala, ensures that customers around the world will experience the same level of quality that has made Domordot a trusted name in artisanal chocolate, says Rinu sarangadharan, Co-founder of Domordot.To place an order and experience the extraordinary world of Domordot Chocolates, customers can visit the official website at . The online platform provides a seamless and secure shopping experience, making it easy for chocolate lovers worldwide to indulge in the exceptional flavors crafted by Domordot.For inquiries, please contact:[Rinu Sarangadharan][Co- Founder][...][+919916658207]

Rinu s

Domordot

+91 99166 58207

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram