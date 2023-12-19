(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

DULUTH , MINNESOTA , USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to be the go-to attorney for a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota especially if they are a current or former taconite miner who has developed this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Most mesothelioma attorneys in the USA may not have ever worked with a taconite miner who has mesothelioma. However, Erik Karst has, and if a taconite miner in Minnesota would call Erik Karst at 866-714-67466 he will know exactly how to help them or their family.

The group says, "We are advocates for people with mesothelioma in Minnesota and we want the best possible compensation for individuals like this. A former taconite miner might still be living in Carlton, Itasca, and or Saint Louis Counties-or they might be living anywhere in Minnesota. If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 866-714-6466. Talk to a lawyer that knows what they are talking about-if you are a taconite miner with mesothelioma in Minnesota."

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Minnesota to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere else in Minnesota.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Minnesota or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations."

