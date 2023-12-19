Israel's economic performance in Q3 of 2023 shows slower growth rate than forecasted

(MENAFN) The trajectory of Israel's economic performance in the third quarter of the year revealed a slower growth rate than initially forecasted, according to data released by the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded a 2.5 percent year-on-year increase for the July-September period, a modest decline from the previous estimate of 2.8 percent. On a per capita basis, the GDP exhibited a growth of 0.6 percent. This slight deceleration in economic growth is notably influenced by the negative impact of the conflict with Hamas.



The ongoing conflict has introduced additional challenges to Israel's economic landscape, and as a result, the fourth quarter is anticipated to witness a more pronounced decline in the growth rate. The ramifications of the conflict, including disruptions to various sectors and increased uncertainty, are expected to have a tangible effect on the economic indicators.



Looking ahead, the projections for 2023 suggest a tempered growth rate of approximately 2 percent, reflecting the aftermath of the conflict and the associated economic challenges. This stands in contrast to the more robust growth recorded in 2022, which reached 6.5 percent. The adjustments in growth forecasts underscore the need for a cautious economic outlook, as Israel navigates the complexities arising from the recent conflict and endeavors to restore stability and resilience in its economic landscape.



The Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics continues to monitor key economic indicators, providing crucial insights into the evolving economic conditions and informing policymakers as they navigate the uncertainties in the coming quarters. As the nation seeks to recover and rebuild, the resilience of the Israeli economy will be tested, and strategies for sustainable growth will be pivotal in the post-conflict period.

