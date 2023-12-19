Cryptocurrency markets decline as Brazil introduces new tax legislation

(MENAFN) Today, the cryptocurrency market experienced a collective decline, notably led by Bitcoin, which saw a 1.98 percent drop to reach USD41,182. This decline coincides with the recent approval of new legislation by the President of Brazil, signaling a significant shift in the country's approach to regulating and taxing cryptocurrencies.



The approved legislation mandates a 15 percent tax on profits derived from cryptocurrencies held abroad, with the tax set to take effect from January 2024. In an effort to incentivize tax compliance, the law offers reduced tax rates for individuals who commit to paying taxes, providing a lower rate of 8 percent in 2023.



The tax implications extend beyond profits from cryptocurrencies held abroad, encompassing various investments in cryptocurrencies outside Brazil. This legislative move reflects Brazil's commitment to better regulate and control the expanding cryptocurrency market, representing a pivotal moment in the country's evolving stance on digital assets.



The impact of this regulatory development extended to other cryptocurrencies, with Ethereum experiencing a decline of 1.87 percent. Other notable cryptocurrencies, including Binance Coin, Cardano, Ripple, and Dogecoin, also witnessed declines in the wake of Brazil's new tax legislation. As countries around the world grapple with the challenges posed by the growing cryptocurrency market, Brazil's move highlights the ongoing efforts to establish clearer regulatory frameworks and taxation policies within the industry.

