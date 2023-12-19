Morocco's tourism sector to achieve record-breaking numbers in 2023

(MENAFN) Despite facing challenges such as a devastating earthquake in September and disruptions attributed to the conflict in Gaza, Morocco's tourism sector is poised to achieve record-breaking numbers this year, providing a significant boost to the country's economy. The tourism industry plays a crucial role, contributing approximately seven percent to Morocco's gross domestic product (GDP) and serving as a key source of foreign currency.



According to the Ministry of Tourism, the expected number of tourists in Morocco is set to reach a record 14 million by the end of the year, with 13.2 million having already visited the country by the conclusion of November. This surpasses the figures for 2022, when 11 million tourists visited, and even exceeds the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, which saw 13 million tourists.



Despite concerns raised by industry workers about potential disruptions in winter season bookings due to the conflict in Gaza, the Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts, and Social and Solidarity Economy, Fatima Zahraa Amour, remains optimistic. In an email, she indicated that Morocco aims to attract 17.5 million visitors by 2026, leveraging the launch of new airlines. Looking further ahead, the goal is to welcome 26 million visitors by 2030, a significant year as Morocco co-hosts the World Cup with Spain and Portugal.



The tourism sector displayed resilience even in the face of adversity, as the September earthquake, which caused destruction in villages in the High Atlas Mountains, resulted in only minor damage in Marrakesh, a key destination in Morocco. While concerns initially arose regarding the region's economic impact, the overall performance of the sector signals a remarkable recovery and growth, contributing positively to Morocco's economic landscape.

MENAFN19122023000045015682ID1107624052