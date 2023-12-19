IPL Auction In Dubai: Pat Cummins Now Most Expensive Player In History At Rs205 Million

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 1:07 PM
Australia's World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history Tuesday when Sunrisers Hyderabad paid Rs205 million ($2.47 million) for his services, a live broadcast of the tournament's player auction showed.
The fast bowler, who skipped this year's IPL because of a packed calendar, surpassed the Rs185 million ($2.23 million) record set by England all-rounder Sam Curran last year.
