European stocks face downturn amid real estate sell-off, central bank indications

(MENAFN) On Monday, European stocks faced a downturn, driven by a decline in real estate shares and dampened sentiment following signals from senior officials at the European Central Bank (ECB) that hinted at a reduced likelihood of imminent interest rate cuts. The European Stoxx 600 index experienced a 0.3 percent drop in trading, breaking a five-week winning streak recorded on Friday, marking the longest stretch of gains since April.



Real estate stocks bore the brunt of the decline, falling by 0.9 percent, while the telecommunications sector saw a contrasting 0.3 percent increase. Vodafone shares, in particular, rose by 4.3 percent following a proposal from Iliad for a business merger in Italy.



Reuters reported that ECB policymakers intend to maintain a hawkish stance on interest rates until at least March, making any decisions on rate cuts unlikely before June. This outlook contributed to the subdued market sentiment.



Looking ahead, investors are keeping a close eye on key economic indicators, including consumer prices in the eurozone for November, the Bank of Japan's decision, and the November reading of the personal consumption spending index—a crucial inflation measure for the U.S. Federal Reserve.



Turning to Japan, the Nikkei declined by 0.64 percent, closing at 32,758.98 points, while the broader Topix index fell by 0.66 percent to 2,316.86 points. Notably, Fast Retailing, the owner of the Uniqlo brand, and Recruit Holdings, an employment agency, faced declines of 1.18 percent and 3.42 percent, respectively, exerting pressure on the Nikkei.



However, the shipping sector witnessed a notable 5.61 percent jump. Speculation surrounding potential increases in shipping fees emerged after two major companies, including MSC, announced plans to avoid the Suez Canal due to heightened Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the region. Despite this surge, gains were limited to only four out of 33 sub-sectors on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, illustrating the mixed dynamics within the Japanese market. Of the 225 stocks on the Nikkei, 45 registered gains, 179 faced declines, and one stock remained stable.

