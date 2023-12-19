Qatar 2022: A Historic World Cup Available Now On FIFA+

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Exactly one year since Lionel Messi lifted the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy and wrote football history, FIFA+ is releasing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: A Historic World Cup – the Official Film of the first-ever edition of FIFA's flagship event to be held in the Middle East.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: A Historic World Cup provides a unique insight into the tournament with commentaries from the broadcasters of the teams scoring goals, as well as emotional highlights of the finals of past tournaments.

From 172 goals scored to five billion people engaged, a host of new records were set during what was a record-breaking FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Inside the stadiums, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was enjoyed by 3.4 million spectators – up from 3 million in 2018 – who were treated to a spectacular and historic tournament. Qatar 2022 became the highest-scoring FIFA World Cup in history with 172 goals, overtaking the previous highest total of 171, set in both 1998 and 2014.

“Today, one year ago, we were all doing the same. We were watching the best final ever of the FIFA World Cup. I invite you now to go and relive the emotions of that World Cup and of that final on FIFA+,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was, simply, the best World Cup ever. Happiness, joy, pride, fulfilment; everything that you could dream of when you think about everything that football can offer to the world has happened in Qatar in 2022.”

The feature-length documentary takes viewers behind the scenes at matches, shows all the action from previously unseen camera angles, and shows the enormous global appeal of the tournament through the perspective of fans watching around the world.

It is a story that follows the 32 teams – including Argentina and Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players in the history of the game – in a journey that saw Argentina secure their place in football history in one of the most unforgettable football matches ever played.