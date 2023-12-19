               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Australia's Cummins Sets IPL Auction Record At $2.47 Million


Dubai: Australia's World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history Tuesday when Sunrisers Hyderabad paid 205 million rupees ($2.47 million) for his services, a live broadcast of the tournament's player auction showed.

The fast bowler, who skipped this year's IPL because of a packed calendar, surpassed the $2.23 million record set by England all-rounder Sam Curran last year.

