Australia's Cummins Sets IPL Auction Record At $2.47 Million

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Dubai: Australia's World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history Tuesday when Sunrisers Hyderabad paid 205 million rupees ($2.47 million) for his services, a live broadcast of the tournament's player auction showed.
The fast bowler, who skipped this year's IPL because of a packed calendar, surpassed the $2.23 million record set by England all-rounder Sam Curran last year.
