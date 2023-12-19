Global rise in corporate bankruptcies indicates financial struggles

(MENAFN) Recent data from American courts, as reported by the Financial Times, indicates a significant uptick in the bankruptcy of U.S. companies, registering a 30 percent increase in the 12-month period ending in September compared to the corresponding period a year ago. This alarming trend is mirrored in Germany, the largest economy in Europe, where bankruptcies surged by 25 percent during the period from January to September, with the increase reaching double digits monthly since June, according to the National Statistics Office in Germany.



The European Union as a whole has experienced a 13 percent rise in insolvency cases among companies in the first nine months of 2023, marking the highest level in eight years. Furthermore, specific countries like France, the Netherlands, and Japan witnessed bankruptcy rates soaring by more than 30 percent in October on an annual basis.



The global economic landscape is grappling with an alarming surge in corporate bankruptcies, with even countries in the Nordic region surpassing levels recorded during the global financial crisis 15 years ago, as highlighted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).



Neil Shearing, Chief Economist at Capital Economics, attributes this global phenomenon to several factors. High interest rates and the collapse of so-called "zombie companies," which managed to survive thanks to pandemic-related support, are identified as key contributors to the escalating bankruptcy rates. The shift in economic conditions, coupled with the end of supportive measures, has unveiled vulnerabilities in businesses, resulting in a notable increase in corporate insolvencies worldwide.

