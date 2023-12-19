               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sheikha Jawaher Offers Condolences On Death Of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah


12/19/2023 4:33:28 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Consort of H H the Amir H H Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani offered yesterday her condolences to the ladies of the ruling family of the sisterly State of Kuwait on the death of H H Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, praying to Allah, the Almighty, to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon the great deceased, and to inspire his family patience and solace. Her Highness was accompanied yesterday to Kuwait by an official delegation.

MENAFN19122023000063011010ID1107624025

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search