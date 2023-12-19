Sheikha Jawaher Offers Condolences On Death Of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Consort of H H the Amir H H Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani offered yesterday her condolences to the ladies of the ruling family of the sisterly State of Kuwait on the death of H H Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, praying to Allah, the Almighty, to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon the great deceased, and to inspire his family patience and solace. Her Highness was accompanied yesterday to Kuwait by an official delegation.