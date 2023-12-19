Five More Areas Receive Containers For Waste Segregation At Source

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Five more areas received containers for disposing of recyclable materials and organic waste separately under the second phase of the waste sorting at source programme in November.

Last month, the programme was implemented in Umm Lakhba, Madinat Khalifa Al Shamalia, Al Markhiya, Nuaijah (41) and Hilal where the Ministry of Municipality represented by the General Cleanliness Department placed 1,049 blue containers beside the existing grey containers.



As per the plan, blue containers are being provided in Al Thumama and Nuaijah (44) this month (December). The blue containers are for recyclable materials such as glass, plastic, papers and metals and the grey containers are for food waste and cleaning materials.

The Ministry urged people to actively contribute to achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030 goal by implementing its strategy in the field of public hygiene and successfully implementing the integrated programme for sorting waste at source by throwing waste in the designated containers.

The second phase of the waste sorting at source programme, which is being implemented in Doha at first, will run for over two years until 2025 and will cover all households. The waste sorting at source programme will be launched in Umm Salal, Al Daayen, Al Khor and Al Shamal in 2026.

By the end of 2027, the programme will be implemented in Al Rayan, Al Wakra and Al Sheehaniya. The programme run by the Ministry of Municipality aims to boost recycling for sustainability and a circular economy in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Sorting out waste at source is part of general cleanliness which brings many economic and environmental benefits such as reducing large quantities of waste going to landfills, ensuring sustainability and environment preservation.

It is an integrated national programme based on the idea of separating recyclable materials from other waste in a blue container, to develop and modernise public hygiene services to keep pace with the urban renaissance of the country and achieve integrated and sustainable development per the strategic plan of the Ministry of Municipality to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Following Qatar National Vision 2030, the Ministry of Municipality is running a waste sorting at source programme aiming to reduce the amount of waste and manage the environment in a way that ensures harmony and consistency between economic and social development and environmental protection.