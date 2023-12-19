British Council Hosts Annual IELTS Partner Meet With Moehe

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The British Council, a global leader in education and language assessment, hosted the annual IELTS Partner Meet at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) premises in Qatar to discuss strengthening commitment to excellence in education and language testing.

The event brought together guests, partners, and over 200 attendees from key educational institutions and organisations including, UK Ambassador to Qatar H E Jonathan Wilks, Undersecretary for Education at MoEHE, Dr. Ibrahim Al Naimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Education at MoEHE Maha Al Rowaili, Maryam Al Emadi, Director of Department of Educational Supervision, MoEHE, Lieutenant Mohammed Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Commander English Language, Qatar Armed Forces Language Institute, First Lieutenant Mohammed Hamad Al Attiyah, Deputy Commander English Language, Qatar Armed Forces Language Institute, Dr. Walid Massoud, Manager, Qatar University Testing Center.



Over thousand birds native to local environment set free to raise wildlife awareness RACA campaign raises over QR200m for Gaza

Read Also

Dr Waseem Kotoub, Country Director and Gulf Cluster Business Development Lead – British Council Qatar welcomed the esteemed guests and stated,“The British Council is a key partner in realising Qatar's aspiration of becoming a knowledge-based economy by 2030. Through our diverse range of programmes and offerings including IELTS, we play a crucial role in facilitating access to international education and promoting the skills and knowledge essential for Qatar to thrive in the modern, globalised world.”

During the event, speakers from the embassies of the UK, US, Canada, and Australia provided crucial updates on educational offerings, visa-related requirements, and the recognition of IELTS, offering attendees valuable insights for their academic pursuits.

Introducing the UK Certified Counsellor programme, the British Council emphasised its significance as a collaborative initiative with the UK education sector and English UK. This free, online course empowers agents and counsellors to provide students with up-to-date information about studying in the UK, including the education system, visa and immigration process, and post-study opportunities. Certified agents will be able to access the new British Council platform, showcasing their expertise and dedication to student success.

Through the event, the British Council and its partners are working to shape the future of education and language assessment in Qatar, committed to empowering individuals and transforming lives through education.