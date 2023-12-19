National Day Testifies To Patriotism And Pride In Belonging To Qatar: Deputy PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah said the National Day testifies the Qatari nationals' unity, patriotism and pride in their identity and attachment to their country, expressing His Excellency's and the people's pride in Qatar's achievements and historical, cultural and humanitarian heritage.

Speaking to QNA on the occasion of the National Day, His Excellency extended his highest congratulations and blessings to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to all Qatari citizens and residents.

Qataris mark the National Day annually to express pride in their national identity and recall ancestors' history and sacrifices, especially those of the founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, who laid the foundation for a unified and independent Qatar, His Excellency said. Under H H the Amir's wise leadership, His Excellency added, Qatar has made many achievements, especially in the political, economic, sports and military fields, bringing it among the world's leading countries and most important economies thanks to the sound investment of its natural resources.

The Ministry of Defence leveraged defence and military technologies to develop and bolster Qatar's military equipment and potentials, His Excellency added, highlighting the strategic partnerships sealed with several countries to address security challenges facing the State.

Thanks to the political leadership and hard work, Qatar is now a reliable military ally, His Excellency noted, elaborating that the development process in the Ministry of Defence went beyond equipment, to be human-centered, leading to a multi-level development and qualification of the military human cadres.

The Deputy PM and Minister of State for Defence Affairs expressed regret that this year's National Day coincides the brutal war, systematic genocide, and crimes against humanity committed against brothers in Gaza amid global silence. Stressing full solidarity with the people in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, His Excellency called on the international community to take action to alleviate the Gazans' suffering and achieve security and peace for the brotherly Palestinian people.