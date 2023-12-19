French Visa Application Centre Moves To New Office

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The French visa application centre has moved to a new location at Al Nuaimi Building, Airport Road, Zone 45, Doha, next to Oqba Ibn Nafie metro station.

Applicants are kindly invited to book an appointment from Sunday to Thursday from 9am until 4pm through France-Visas website , a statement said. The statement added that a premium lounge is available for additional comfort.

During his visit to the new visa centre, French Ambassador to Qatar H E Jean-Baptiste Faivre said, "In the framework of the strategic relationship between France and Qatar, I am committed to providing the highest level of services to visa applicants, and to make it easier for Qataris and residents of Qatar to travel to France. I am delighted to start a new partnership with VFS Global, who, I am sure, will meet our expectations."