QRCS To Deploy Humanitarian Aid Ship For Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) announced its plan to deploy a relief aid ship, equal to the capacity of some 30 aircraft, to deliver as much Qatari aid as possible to the people of the Gaza Strip affected by the Israeli aggression.

Proceeding with QRCS's ongoing relief efforts and humanitarian support since October 7 for the people of Gaza, subject to a 73-day-long aggression, the aid ship comes in part thanks to the #PalestineDuty fundraising campaign launched yesterday.

In a statement, QRCS said that the aid ship will carry a wide range of vital relief materials to meet the health, food, and shelter needs of affected people.

The #PalestineDuty campaign was launched on Qatar National Day, on December 18, with three locations designated to receive cash and in-kind donations from the visitors of Katara Cultural Village, Souq Waqif, and Darb Al Saai.

Additionally, Qatar TV broadcasts a live show from 5pm to 12am to receive donations and pledges from the public, in solidarity with the desperate brotherly people of Gaza.

The campaign was co-launched by the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA), Qatar Media Corporation (QMC), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), and Qatar Charity (QC).