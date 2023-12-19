Neutralia TMS Launches Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Treatment In Melbourne, VIC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Neuralia TMS, a leader in mental health solutions, has announced the launch of its Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) treatment in Melbourne, Victoria - href="" rel="external nofollow" com/locations/melbourne . This revolutionary approach, designed to address the complexities of depression, utilises magnetic fields to activate brain regions implicated in mood regulation.Dr. Shanek Wick, Clinic Director at Neuralia TMS, emphasised the significance of this advancement in mental health care. "The introduction of TMS at the Melbourne clinic represents a pivotal step in treating depression. This technology offers a non-invasive, drug-free approach, providing new hope for individuals seeking an alternative to traditional treatment methods," said Dr. Wick.Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation is an FDA-approved therapy that has shown efficacy in various clinical trials worldwide. The procedure involves the delivery of magnetic pulses to specific areas of the brain, stimulating nerve cells to alleviate symptoms of depression. Unlike conventional treatments, TMS does not require medication or hospitalisation, allowing patients to maintain their daily routines with minimal disruption.Neuralia TMS's state-of-the-art facility in Melbourne is equipped with the latest TMS technology, operated by a team of experienced professionals dedicated to patient care. The clinic's patient-centric approach ensures a personalised treatment plan tailored to each individual's needs, supported by comprehensive follow-up and support services.Dr. Wick further commented on the future outlook of mental health treatments at Neuralia TMS. "As the team continues to explore and implement cutting-edge treatments like TMS, the goal is to broaden the spectrum of effective mental health solutions. The commitment is to not only address current mental health challenges but also to pave the way for innovative treatments that can shape the future of mental health care," stated Dr. Wick.Neuralia TMS's introduction of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in Melbourne is a testament to the company's dedication to advancing mental health care. The clinic's holistic approach, combining innovative technology with compassionate care, positions it as a frontrunner in the field of mental health treatment.For more information about Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation at Neuralia TMS Melbourne , please contact them at 03 9122 5246 or via email at .... The clinic is located at Suite 102/149-155 Pascoe Vale Rd, Moone Ponds 3039 VIC.

Dr. Shanek Wick

Neuralia TMS

+61 3 9122 5246

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram