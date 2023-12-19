Autofix Paisley Explains How MOT's Work In The UK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The MOT (Ministry of Transport) test is a critical annual check-up for vehicles in the UK, mandatory for all vehicles over three years old. It's a legal requirement aimed at ensuring vehicles meet established road safety and environmental standards. Notably, the MOT test excludes the engine, clutch, and gearbox but focuses extensively on components such as the exhaust and emissions system, seat belts, steering, brakes, and lights. The necessity of this test underscores the importance of vehicle safety and compliance with environmental standards. Failing to have a valid MOT can lead to legal repercussions including fines, and may affect vehicle taxation and insurance validity​​​​​​​​​​.Preparing for an MOT test involves several basic but essential checks to ensure your vehicle is likely to pass. This includes verifying the functionality of lights and indicators, inspecting the condition and pressure of tyres, and checking the brakes and handbrake. Additionally, keeping the vehicle clean, both inside and out, is crucial as an excessively dirty vehicle can lead to test refusal. Visibility checks like ensuring windscreen wipers are in good condition and the horn operates correctly are also part of this preparation. Undertaking these simple measures can greatly enhance the chances of vehicles passing the MOT test​​​​.The actual MOT test is conducted at licensed testing centres by certified inspectors and usually takes about an hour, though this can extend if the vehicle requires minor repairs. The test's outcome can be a pass, fail, or issuance of advisories for potential issues that aren't severe enough to cause a failure but should be monitored. If the vehicle fails, repairs and a subsequent retest are necessary. For vehicles that pass, the MOT certificate, known as a VT20, is issued, validating the vehicle's roadworthiness for another year​​​​​​.Lastly, it's important to note the scheduling flexibility for MOT tests. An MOT test can be booked up to a month (minus a day) before the current certificate expires to maintain the same renewal date. However, it's possible to opt for an earlier test, the renewal date will shift to a year from the new test date. This scheduling flexibility, along with the preparatory measures and the detailed inspection during the test, ensures that vehicles on UK roads are not just legally compliant, but also safe and environmentally friendly​​​​.How to check when your MOT is due?To find out when a car's MOT has expired or is due to expire in the UK, visit the government's official online service. This service requires the vehicle's registration number (number plate) to access the information. Once this information has been entered, a result will display the vehicle's current MOT certificate and when it runs out. This is particularly useful as there is no automatic reminder service for MOT expiry provided by the government.For vehicles that are new, the first MOT test is required by the third anniversary of its registration. It's important to keep track of this date as driving without a valid MOT can result in legal consequences.Additionally, it's possible to check the entire history of a vehicle's MOT tests, including past results, recorded mileages at the time of each test, and any parts that had minor problems. This comprehensive history is available for cars, motorcycles, and vans for tests conducted since 2005, and for heavier vehicles like HGVs, buses, and coaches for tests done since 2018.Remember, while these services can tell when an MOT is due, it is ultimately the responsibility of the vehicle owner to ensure their vehicle's MOT is up-to-date.How much does an MOT cost?The cost of an MOT test in the UK varies depending on the type of vehicle, but there is a maximum fee that test stations can legally charge. For most cars (up to 8 passenger seats), the maximum fee is set at £54.85. For motorcycles with an engine size up to 200cc, the maximum fee is £29.65, and this remains the same for motorcycles with an engine size over 200cc. Additionally, for goods vehicles with a design gross weight over 3,000kg and up to 3,500kg, the maximum fee is £58.60​​​​​​.However, it's important to note that these are the maximum fees, and many MOT test centres offer tests at lower prices to attract customers. For example, some online services like National Tyres and Autocare offer a standard online MOT price of £39.99, which is less than the government maximum of £54.85​​.

