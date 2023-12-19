CÉ LA VI Singapore Presents A New Year's Eve Extravaganza To Ring In 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2023 - CÉ LA VI Singapore is preparing to host a special New Year's Eve celebration during the last weekend of the year. The festivities, starting with a crafted brunch on 30th and 31st December, will lead into a curated dinner on the 31st and conclude with the 'All That Glitters is Gold' countdown party. This celebration experience starts from noon until the early hours of 2024, set against the captivating backdrop of Singapore's skyline.





A Trilogy of Celebrations



The essence of CÉ LA VI's New Year's Eve festivities is captured in three distinct events, each promising a unique blend of celebration and style:



* New Year's Eve Brunch at The Brunch Club : On 30th and 31st December, from 12pm to 3pm, guests are invited to a Champagne Brunch. Options include a Telmont Réserve Brut NV Champagne package priced at $88++ or a selection of cocktails and wines for $58++. This brunch is enhanced by live DJ sets and views of the city skyline. Note: Last beverage order at 2.30pm; outdoor seating is weather-dependent.



* New Year's Eve Set Menu Special : On New Year's Eve, from 5.30pm to 11pm, guests can enjoy a carefully curated set menu for dinner. Highlighted dishes include Canadian Lobster Tail with Gooseberry and a dessert duo of Pink Guava Sorbet and Dark Chocolate Mousse. To enhance the evening's ambience, guests are encouraged to dress in casual chic attire with covered shoes.



* 'All That Glitters is Gold' New Year's Eve Party : As the evening progresses, the Club Lounge gears up for its gold-themed countdown party, starting at noon on New Year's Eve and continuing until 6am on 1st January 2024. Family-friendly until 10pm and transitioning to 21+ afterwards, the event features live DJs, a variety of innovative cocktails, and views of the New Year fireworks. Complimentary breakfast sliders will also be given out to all guests at 4am. Ticket prices, determined by time slots and ranging from $38 nett to $128 nett, offer different access options - some include entry to both the Club Lounge and SkyBar, while others are for specific areas only.



A Spectacular New Year Awaits



"As we come together to welcome the New Year at CÉ LA VI, let's celebrate in style, embrace the joy of new beginnings, and create unforgettable moments together,” beckons Roberto Gagliardi, General Manager, CÉ LA VI Singapore,“Here's to an extraordinary 2024!”



Reservations for these end-of-year events are now open on CÉ LA VI Singapore's website , welcoming guests to experience the blend of culinary artistry and festive celebrations.





