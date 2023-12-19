GEODIS Recognized With Best Service Award By Schneider Electric China

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2023 - The award is in recognition of the international transport and logistics provider's consistent ability to deliver to Schneider improved end-customer satisfaction, reliable service and reduced transit times. In 2022, having had a long-term supplier relationship with Schneider, GEODIS won a three-year contract for airfreight services between France and China, and in overcoming a challenging market environment, proved worthy of this major supplier award.





In looking for a resilient, long-term partner who could help optimize its costs, Schneider also prioritized agility in delivery and scalability. In GEODIS it found a collaborator which integrated its airfreight expertise with superior customer service. Schneider Electric's needs were assessed through close collaboration with personnel in both China and Europe over the eight-month negotiation period, and GEODIS was subsequently awarded the contract.



Under the new contract, GEODIS France transports cargo from Schneider's manufacturing facility in Evreux to Charles De Gaulle Airport to be airfreighted to China for distribution to domestic markets. The contract also covers goods moving in the opposite direction, from Shanghai and Beijing to Paris, with onward delivery to Schneider entities. The main criteria for GEODIS' success has been a commitment to volumes by the service operators, together with securing sufficient airfreight capacity and meeting agreed transit times.



Following the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining a reliable supply of capacity while optimizing costs remained a challenge. In order to provide Schneider with the flexibility and consistency it required, GEODIS designed a unique integrated solution that combines its own-operated network AirDirect services with third-party commercial carriers.



"It is an honor to receive this award for Best Service by Schneider Electric China," said Onno Boots, GEODIS' Regional President and CEO, Asia Pacific and Middle East. "The GEODIS promise is to ensure excellence in supply chain operations and superior service quality. This award highlights our team's commitment to ensuring our customer's success by providing agile and robust services, capable of adapting to the complexities of an ever-changing supply chain."



The Supplier Award is also reflective of GEODIS' continued support of the client's US factories by providing warehouse facilities near Schneider manufacturing sites. In addition, the two companies recently signed a new Master Customs Agreement for customs brokerage services in Europe, starting in France.





GEODIS – GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in four lines of business: Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express Transport, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 5 in its sector across the world. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.



