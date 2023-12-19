Business leaders seek AI skills in employees in upcoming year

(MENAFN) As the discourse on the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the future of work continues, a recent survey conducted by ResumeBuilder sheds light on the perspectives of 750 business leaders. The survey delves into their views on the pervasive influence of technology on their companies and their stance on the adoption of AI applications in the upcoming year, 2024.



The findings reveal a resounding acknowledgment of the importance of AI skills in the workforce, with 96 percent of surveyed companies expressing an intention to seek workers possessing proficiency in artificial intelligence. Furthermore, a substantial 91 percent of companies already utilizing AI or planning to implement it in 2024 are gearing up to hire new employees within the next year. Among these, 96 percent assert that candidates with experience in the field of AI will be deemed either very useful (65 percent) or somewhat useful (31 percent).



Notably, the survey underscores a perceived correlation between job security and AI proficiency. A majority of respondents (83 percent) from the aforementioned group believe that employees equipped with AI skills will undoubtedly (45 percent) or possibly (38 percent) enjoy greater job security within their companies compared to those without such expertise.



Current AI adoption trends are also elucidated, revealing that 53 percent of surveyed companies are already leveraging artificial intelligence in their operations. Additionally, a noteworthy 24 percent of respondents plan to commence AI utilization in 2024, indicating a growing momentum in the integration of AI technologies into the business landscape.



As companies gear up for the AI revolution, the survey results depict a workforce landscape where AI skills are increasingly recognized as essential, shaping hiring strategies and influencing perceptions of job security in the evolving employment landscape.

