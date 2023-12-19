Occasion To Commemorate Great Legacy Of Sacrifices: Minister Of Interior

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior, Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani affirmed that the Qatar National Day is a commemoration of the tremendous legacy of sacrifices and ideals enshrined by the founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, which are evidently shown today in the wise leadership's approach represented by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA) on this national occasion, His Excellency congratulated H H the Amir, Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and the citizens and residents of the state on this auspicious occasion, adding that the National Day is the commemoration of the anniversary of the founding by Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani who laid down the foundation of the modern nation.

He pointed out that the National Day is an opportunity to know the great legacy of sacrifices and ideals that underpin the nation, adding that with the grace of Allah, the Almighty, and the wise and insightful vision of the nation's wise leadership, the country would have never attained this qualitative preeminence in the entire security, service, health, educational and humanitarian fields, et al.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani reaffirmed that the event is an occasion for all Qatari people to be aware of the national values, learning about the Qatari heritage and connecting the new generations with this heritage, express the feelings of patriotism, in addition to standing out at work in all state institutions and maintaining this work in an atmosphere of security, stability and peace.

This national occasion and the persistent events associated with it accentuate the relationship between the distinguished history represented in the sacrifices and the tremendous efforts made by the founder to lay down the foundation of this modern nation with its Arab and Islamic values and identity, along with its authentic heritage, as well as the current evolution the country is witnessing at all levels prompting everyone to band together around the country, preserve it and envisage the future accordingly, based on the Qatar National Vision 2030, he pointed out.

He added that during the past which carried great legacy and heritage, the present which is witnessing qualitative evolution and preeminence in all fields, and the future with the ambitious Qatar National Vision 2030 it carries, the National Day epitomizes the meanings of dedication, giving, sacrifices, progress, solidarity, as well the constant and devoted work for Qatar, in addition to maintaining the security that has been inherent in this nation.

The Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya underscored that the State of Qatar has been steadfastly progressing in all fields, at home and abroad, in accordance with the comprehensive vision, and has been able to safeguard the advanced security achieved in the global indicators, emphasizing that Qatar maintained its rank in the 2023 Global Peace Index after it was ranked first at the level of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) for successive five years since 2019.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar ranked first globally in Numbeo living database concerning the assessment of safety index in the countries of the world. Numbeo publishes its annual reports based on crime monitoring rates in accordance with the laws of each country. This, he said, confirms the state of security and stability situation facing the citizens, residents, and visitors.

The security efforts that security enforcement agencies- primarily the Ministry of Interior and Lekhwiya- have made and are still making have accomplished these achievements and bolstered the community's role to ensure advanced social and economic life in an atmosphere of security and peace, His Excellency noted, emphasizing the tremendous progress the State of Qatar has achieved in multiple development fields, along with its global humanitarian efforts and extending the helping hand to the afflicted and needy people.