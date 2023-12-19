Israeli airstrikes on Rafah claim lives of over 20 Palestinians

(MENAFN) Health officials in Gaza reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted three houses in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 Palestinians.



Despite seeking refuge in Rafah along Gaza's border with Egypt, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have gathered to escape bombardments, concerns persist about safety.



Residents in Khan Younis, another city in southern Gaza, witnessed intense clashes between Hamas militants and Israeli forces early on Tuesday. Israeli airstrikes and tank fire hit areas close to the city center, as per resident reports.



A World Health Organization representative mentioned on Monday that the Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza, previously raided by Israeli troops, is no longer operational. Patients, including infants, have been evacuated from the facility.



“We cannot afford to lose any hospitals,” stated Richard Peeperkorn, WHO spokesperson for Gaza.



Peeperkorn expressed concern that approximately 4,000 displaced individuals seeking shelter on the premises of the Nasser medical complex in Khan Younis faced risks as Israel continued military operations in that area.



As of Monday, the Gaza health ministry reported that 19,453 Palestinians had lost their lives, and 52,286 had sustained injuries during the more than two months of Israeli assaults on the Hamas-ruled enclave.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to achieve complete victory over Hamas. According to Israeli counts, Hamas fighters, in a surprise raid on October 7, killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages in Israel.

