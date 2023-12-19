A New Era Begins: Milestone Technologies Inc. Unveils Brand Transformation

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Milestone Technologies, an IT services and digital solutions industry leader, announced today the unveiling of its new logo and brand identity. This significant transformation is a testament to Milestone's journey from a recognized services partner to a trailblazing innovator in the technology services sector, underscoring a deep-rooted commitment to exceptional client service and technological advancement.

"At Milestone, we are driven by a vision to redefine the boundaries of what's possible and a goal to consistently exceed client expectations,” said Sameer Kishore, CEO of Milestone Technologies.“Our new brand is a bold step forward, reflecting our agility and progressive approach to service delivery. This rebranding is more than a visual makeover; it's a strategic move towards amplifying our impact in the IT services arena, reinforcing our commitment to our people-first culture, to delivering exceptional, technology-driven solutions to our clients. Our rebranding reflects our commitment to an inclusive and diverse company culture, harnessing the power of our global workforce to drive innovation and excellence.”

Since its inception in 1997, Milestone has consistently disrupted the IT industry, revolutionizing technology deployment and support on a global scale. This brand relaunch celebrates Milestone's dynamic history and reaffirms its dedication to empowering clients with innovative and cutting-edge solutions that shape the future of business and technology.

About Milestone Technologies

Milestone Technologies is a global IT Services and Digital Solutions company based in Silicon Valley. Since 1997, it has been providing innovative IT and Digital solutions, helping hundreds of leading corporations deliver technology around the globe. The company employs over 3,000 industry professionals, serves more than 200 clients, and operates in 35 different countries. Milestone is majority-owned by The Halifax Group, a middle-market private equity firm that partners with founders and management to invest in market-leading companies. For more information, visit Milestone Technologies and follow on LinkedIn.

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in high-performing management teams in market-leading companies. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit The Halifax Group .

