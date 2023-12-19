Pre-owned luxury watches prices drop as Federal Reserve increases interest rates

(MENAFN) The Bloomberg Sundial Watch Index has reported a notable downturn in the prices of pre-owned luxury watches, encompassing renowned brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet. This decline is attributed to the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates as a measure to tackle surging inflation. The Bloomberg Sundial Watch Index, tracking the prices of the 50 most actively traded watch models based on transaction value, has witnessed a substantial 10 percent decrease in 2023. This marks the lowest level in over two years, following a remarkable surge in early 2022.



The onset of the pandemic sparked an increased demand for high-end used watches from premier Swiss brands, as consumers, confined to their homes with disposable income, turned to online purchases of luxury timepieces. However, this trend has experienced a reversal with the rise in borrowing costs, leading to a diminished appetite for speculative assets.



Christy Davis, co-founder of Subdial, a UK-based trading platform specializing in the used watch market, noted that a shift in the trajectory of monetary policy could instigate a reevaluation of used watch valuations.



Despite the overarching decline in prices, iconic models such as the Rolex Daytona, Patek Philippe Nautilus, and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak continue to command significantly higher prices in the secondary market compared to their retail counterparts. The divergence in pricing underscores the resilience and enduring allure of these sought-after timepieces, even amid broader market fluctuations.

