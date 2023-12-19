(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microtome Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Microtome Devices, Accessories), By Technology (Fully Automated, Manual), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global microtome market size is expected to reach USD 233.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. Growing awareness about early diagnosis of chronic diseases and increasing demand for technologically advanced diagnostic equipment are some of the key factors anticipated to drive the market.



According to the estimates of Laboratory Economics, in 2012, over USD 20 billion was spent on laboratory mergers between 1996 and 2011. In 2011, approximately USD 3.5 billion was spent on laboratory mergers. Increasing worldwide geriatric population, growing healthcare expenditure, and rising patient awareness regarding early disease diagnosis are some of the key factors expected to propel the tissue diagnostics market. This, in turn, is likely to boost demand for tissue slicing equipment. However, reimbursement cuts and hospital consolidation are some of the factors expected to hamper growth.

Although the U.S. ranks first in terms of per capita healthcare spending, spending on clinical laboratories is significantly lower as compared to other healthcare aspects. Moreover, overall growth in the clinical laboratory market is majorly dependent on demographic factors, technological, medical, & scientific advancements, and disease burden specific to that region. Developed economies, such as the U.S., Germany, Japan, Canada, and France, have huge R&D budgets, higher technological advancements, and more awareness regarding various health aspects as compared to developing economies. This is likely to account for majority of the share in these regions.

Growing number of histopathology laboratories, high growth potential of anatomical pathology labs in emerging economies, and rising awareness regarding digital pathological systems are some key attributes that can provide new opportunities to players. Adoption rate of histology equipment is expected to gain substantial momentum owing to growing usage of technologically advanced biomarkers in diagnosing various diseases such as cancer and other infectious diseases.

Microtome Market Report Highlights

The global microtome market size was estimated at USD 142.4 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030

The microtome devices segment emerged as the largest product segment in 2022

Microtome accessories such as blades, blade holders, and clamps is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the next eight years

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the next decade. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period Some of the key players are Diapath S.P.A.; Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH; Sakura Finetek Europe B.V.; MEDITE GmbH; SLEE medical GmbH; Boeckeler Instruments; Nanolytik; S.M. Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd.; AGD Biomedicals; Alltion; Amos Scientific Pvt. Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Key Attributes:



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Microtome Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Microtome Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Microtome Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Microtome Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Microtome Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Microtome Devices

4.3.2. Rotary microtome

4.3.3. Vibrating microtome

4.3.4. Other microtome

4.4. Accessories

Chapter 5. Microtome Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Microtome Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Microtome Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Fully Automated

5.4. Semi-automated

5.5. Manual

Chapter 6. Microtome Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape



Diapath

Leica Biosystems Nussloch

Sakura Finetek Europe

MEDITE

SLEE medical

Boeckeler Instruments

Nanolytik

S.M. Scientific Instruments

AGD Biomedicals

Alltion

Amos Scientific Thermo Fisher Scientific

