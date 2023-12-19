               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE


12/19/2023 4:18:49 AM

Auction Auction results
Auction date 2023-12-19
Start date 2023-12-20
Maturity date 2024-01-03
Interest rate 4.00 %
Offered volume, SEK bn 990.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn 740.900
Accepted volume, SEK bn 740.900
Number of bids 17
Percentage allotted, % 100.00



