Petrosil Unveils The 4Th AMEA Bitumen And Base Oil Convention In Dubai Elevating Networking To New Heights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unlocking Industry Growth: Petrosil's Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) Bitumen & Base Oil Convention Makes a Triumphant Return to Dubai - April 29, 2024.

DUBAI, UAE, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Petrosil, a leading name in the energy industry, is proud to announce the much-anticipated return of the AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Convention and Exhibition in Dubai. Mark your calendars for April 29th, 2024, as we host this groundbreaking event at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton DIFC Hotel.

Experience Unparalleled Opportunities:

As a sister brand of Petrosil's highly successful AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference, the 4th AMEA Convention and Exhibition is set to redefine networking and deal-making for the region's top bitumen, base oil, lubes, petroleum, petrochemical and wax players. Our commitment to excellence is evident as we offer more exhibition table space, additional meeting rooms, and cutting-edge networking tools & software, promising an unparalleled experience for all participants.

Dynamic Markets & Emerging Hubs:

Themed "Exploring Dynamic Markets & Emerging Hubs," the event guarantees groundbreaking insights, exceptional networking opportunities, deal-making, and more. With a tremendous response in Dubai, Bangkok, and India in 2023, attracting over 1400 delegates from 30 countries, this convention has established itself as the largest industry gathering in the AMEA region's trading hubs.

Triumphant Return after 14 Months:

After a significant 14-month hiatus, the Petrosil AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Convention and Exhibition triumphantly return to Dubai on April 29th, 2024. This extended gap underscores our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience, allowing participants ample time to prepare for an enriching and impactful convention.

Early Bird Offers - The Powerhouse of Growth:

Strengthen your brand by securing Sponsorship and an Exhibition Table at the 4th AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Convention. Mark your calendars for April 29th, 2024, at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Dubai. Take advantage of Early Bird Offers available for a limited time to empower your brand, connect with industry leaders, and explore dynamic markets.

Transformative Networking:

Petrosil AMEA has thrived with the remarkable series of events in Dubai, Mumbai, and Bangkok in 2023, transforming networking and deal-making in the industry. Be part of this transformative experience as we strategically connect the dots across the global bitumen, base oil, lubes, and wax markets!

Asia, Middle East and Africa Markets:

Petrosil recognizes the dynamism of the Asia, Middle East and Africa bitumen and base oil markets. The Asian market, a pivotal player in the global energy landscape, continues to witness significant growth and innovation. Meanwhile, the Middle East, a hub of oil production, remains a key influencer in shaping market trends. The African bitumen and base oil markets have witnessed steady growth in recent years, driven by increased industrialization, economic development, construction projects and a growing automotive sector across various African countries. The 4th AMEA Convention offers a unique platform to explore the latest developments in these crucial markets, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Premier Sponsors:

AMEA Dubai 2024 is off to a flying start with more than 20 early confirmed sponsors and exhibitors. We proudly welcome esteemed sponsors, including Hormozan Oil, Petro Sanat Hormozan, Ravan Shimi Hormozan, Meta Nation, SEBCO Holding, Grand Petroleum, Akam Bitumen, Riyoniz Bitumen, Faraz Oil, ECOS Daily Way, Dailyway Petro, Goel Petro Energy, Dravyam Industries, Tarkol, Romen Oil, Prominent Sales Corporation, Tushehbar Shipping, RT Marine, and VR Petrochem.

Register Now:

Visit to secure your spot at the industry's premier event and unlock explosive business growth and performance opportunities.

Petrosil is a leading name in the energy industry, committed to providing transformative experiences through its AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Convention and Exhibition. With a legacy of successful events, Petrosil connects industry leaders and shapes the future of the bitumen and base oil markets.

Dhiren Shah

Petrosil Group

+91 93232 80923

email us here