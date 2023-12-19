Carlos Slim's secures 11th spot on Bloomberg Billionaires Index

(MENAFN) Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim has secured the 11th spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, boasting a staggering fortune of USD101 billion. Notably, he has witnessed a remarkable gain of USD27.1 billion since the inception of the current year. The lion's share of Slim's wealth is attributed to América Movil, the telecommunications giant he controls, which stands as the largest mobile phone operator in Latin America. Approximately 40 percent of its revenues are denominated in Mexican pesos, and its presence in Austria exposes it to euro investments.



While Slim's investment portfolio has experienced modest adjustments in recent years, he has reaped substantial benefits from the surge in the "super peso." Analysts coined this term to describe the Mexican currency, which has appreciated by over 14 percent against the dollar since the beginning of the year, marking one of the most robust performances globally since 2015.



Beyond América Movil, Carlos Slim's diversified holdings span various sectors, including energy, construction, and restaurants. These investments are managed by Grupo Carso, the family's investment management company, whose shares have surged by an impressive 109 percent this year, securing its position as the top performer in Mexico's main stock index.



At 83 years old, Carlos Slim joined the exclusive USD100 billion club on December 14, marking this milestone approximately 12 years after he held the title of the world's richest person. The ascent of his wealth underscores both the resilience of América Movil and the advantageous market conditions that have propelled the super peso, positioning Slim as a notable force in the global billionaire landscape.

