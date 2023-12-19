Pressure Grows On SNB To Turn Back On Fracking

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) Crece la presión sobre el BNS para que dé marcha atrás en el fracking



The Swiss Climate Alliance (SCA) has been putting pressure on the central bank for months. It calls for investments in companies that engage in fracking to be abandoned. On Monday, SCA presented the SNB with a corresponding petition with 60,000 signatures.

According to the coalition of various organisations, the SNB currently holds securities in 69 fracking companies worth $9 billion. SCA calculates that the central bank is therefore responsible for seven million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Fracking is a controversial way to extract oil or natural gas. A liquid is pressed into the ground at high pressure to make the rock more permeable. Critics warn of environmentally harmful emissions and possible danger to groundwater. Some countries have therefore banned fracking.

The environmental protection organisation Greenpeace is part of the alliance. Their campaigner and financial expert Peter Haberstich explains:“As a shareholder, the SNB is co-owner of these fracking companies. And it is therefore jointly responsible for the climate and environmental damage caused by it."

If the SNB were to sell its shares in the companies and communicate this openly, this would be a very strong signal, says Haberstich. "This increases the financial risk for anyone who relies on fracking." This may also lead to higher capital costs, such as rising interest rates, and thus to higher prices for the gas produced.